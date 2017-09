By mtjulietintern

A five-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 near mile-marker 232 just past the Highway 109 exit temporarily shut down both eastbound lanes Friday evening.

The wreck happened at about 5:30 p.m. and included one person temporarily trapped. Three Wilson Emergency Management Agency ambulances took three people to area hospitals.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the wreck was cleared by 7:20 p.m.

