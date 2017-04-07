Nashville man arrested after standoff

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet police charged a Nashville man following an incident last Monday evening in which he barricaded himself inside a Mt. Juliet home.

Christopher Phelps, 35, was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

According to a report from Mt. Juliet police, the incident ended peacefully.

Phelps was in possession of about 16 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia at the time of the arrest.

An officer attempted to stop Phelps, who was known to have an active warrant for his arrest, as he came outside of a home in the 1000 block of Chatsworth Drive at about 8 p.m.

Phelps did not stop, and instead ran back into the home and barricaded himself inside.

Mt. Juliet crisis negotiators and special response team members responded to the scene.

Officials determined there was woman willingly inside the home with Phelps, and she came out of the home at the request of a crisis negotiator.

Crisis negotiators continued communicating with Phelps for an extended amount of time to try and get him to surrender.

The special response team eventually deployed a gas irritant similar to pepper spray into the home. Phelps peacefully surrendered to police, and the scene was cleared Tuesday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

According to booking records, Phelps was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on Tuesday at 5:21 a.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in custody on $10,000 bond.

