Police dispatch debate continues

By mtjulietintern

Emergency and law enforcement agencies throughout Wilson County wish to push forward with either centralized dispatch or a common computer-assisted dispatch system as soon as possible, several department heads and representatives said in a meeting Monday.

The Wilson County Emergency Communications 911 Board met Monday afternoon, and among the topics that came up was a desire by some officials, namely Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, to move forward with some sort of plan.

Along with members of the board and 911 Director Karen Moore, Bryan was joined by Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper and Lt. Tyler Chandler with Mt. Juliet police.

“I just really want to get the ball rolling with this, one way or another,” Bryan said.

Bryan said he did not care whether the better option was to co-locate or to join the same dispatch system. He just wanted to take steps in the direction that benefits the people of Wilson County.

Board members agreed with Bryan’s view, and they scheduled a meeting for March 10 at 9 a.m. at the emergency communications building to discuss all of the options in front of them. Moore plans to meet with some officials, including Bryan and Cooper, beforehand to have a better idea of the interests of their agencies.

Bryan said he was willing to move Wilson County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers to the emergency communications building or the WEMA building.

“I know there’s room here [in the emergency communications building] for my dispatcher,” Bryan said. “Is there enough for WEMA, too? I don’t know, maybe.”

Cooper said, while one room is dedicated to WEMA dispatchers at his building, there is available space within the building that could be repurposed to be used by additional dispatchers.

In either location, there would likely not be enough room to include dispatchers from the Lebanon and Mt. Juliet police and fire departments. Emergency communications board member David Hale said any such move would not be a permanent exclusion of those departments.

“As the sheriff said, if we make a move like that, it’s to get things started,” Hale said.

“From there, we have to look at what do we need to do with Mt. Juliet? How do we get everyone together? It’s not to exclude Mt. Juliet or Lebanon. It’s to get started in the right direction.”

Moore said she and Ken Davis, chairman of the emergency communications board, met with Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Haggerty and city Manager Kenny Martin, and the two of them were receptive to co-locating Mt. Juliet police and fire departments’ dispatch with other county and municipal emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Chandler said he would like to see everyone under one roof, but he is encouraged by the willingness of other parties to put things in motion as soon as possible.

Cooper said that moving WEMA dispatchers to another location or moving other dispatchers into the current WEMA building would require county approval. However, Cooper said he was in favor of co-locating.

According to county attorney Mike Jennings, who represents the emergency communications board, Bryan would be able to move his dispatchers into the current 911 building with only the approval of the 911 Board.

The possibility of constructing a new building – or using a currently unused building – as a centralized dispatch center is also on the table, though board members are wary of any plan that will require a significant financial investment. Officials could also choose to pursue expanding a current building to accommodate more dispatchers.

The other option available to agencies would be to remain in their current locations but switch to a common computer-assisted dispatch system, which would allow moving calls between agencies to be a smoother process. Currently, dispatchers transfer calls to other agencies when necessary.

The emergency communications dispatchers would need to upgrade the computer-assisted dispatch system in the near future anyway.

Moore requested during the Monday meeting the emergency communications board’s executive committee would work with her in writing a request for pricing proposal to get a better idea of the cost of an upgraded system. Even if the board chooses to move toward co-locating with other agencies, Moore said the emergency communications office would need the upgraded system.

Board members, along with representatives from emergency and law enforcement agencies, will weigh the pros and cons of each idea on the table when the board meets for a work session March 10.

By Jake Old

jold@lebanondemocrat.com