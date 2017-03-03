Police find 5 pounds of pot in traffic stop

By mtjulietintern

Mt. Juliet police arrested a suspect after he was stopped for following another car too closely, and officers found nearly 5 pounds of marijuana in the car.

A Mt. Juliet officer stopped Ryan Andrew Taladay, 36, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Friday at about 8:20 p.m. because he was following too close to another car on North Mt. Juliet Road near West Division Street.

While the officer spoke to Taladay through the driver’s window, he noticed there was a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the car. Taladay told the officer he had a small amount of marijuana in the car, but officers found much more after searching.

Inside the passenger area, officers found five prescription-size bottles of marijuana, about 1 pound of marijuana wax, about 11 ounces of marijuana butter, one small jar of marijuana cream and about 3.5 pounds of loose marijuana. Much of the marijuana was packaged in vacuum-sealed containers. Other items found in Taladay’s possession were glass pipes and about $1,500. All of the illegal items were seized, including his cash.

Detectives from Mt. Juliet’s crime suppression unit responded to the scene to investigate deeper into Taladay’s actions, and police believe Taladay distributed illegal drugs in the Mt. Juliet community.

Taladay was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to resale and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $7,500 bond and released Sunday afternoon.

