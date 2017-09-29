Police find meth lab during domestic dispute call

By mtjulietintern

During a routine response to a domestic dispute last Wednesday, Mt. Juliet police officers found a small methamphetamine lab.

Mt. Juliet officers were called to the 200 block of Whitnell Drive in reference to a domestic-related argument at around 10:40 a.m.

While investigating, officers found an active, one-pot-style meth lab in a minivan parked in the driveway of the home at 226 Whitnell Drive.

Hazmat units were called in to decontaminate the scene and properly dispose of the potentially dangerous materials.

A 32-year-old man, who was involved in the domestic dispute, had burns on his leg, which he received prior to Wednesday’s incident. After he was decontaminated, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, no arrests were made Thursday in connection with the meth lab, but charges remained pending.

