Police search for runaway teen

Mt. Juliet police continue to search for a teenager who ran away from a home in Mt. Juliet more than two months ago.

Kishon Wiley, 16, was reported missing Nov. 16. Detectives immediately began to look for Wiley, however their efforts were unsuccessful.

Detectives want to know the whereabouts of Wiley and hope someone in the community will know where she is.

She is a black girl, about 5 feet tall, thin, with brown eyes and long black hair. It is believed she is in the Nashville area.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Wiley, they are urged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.

