Sheriff, SROs taking applications for Camp Victory

By mtjulietintern

Sheriff Robert Bryan and Wilson County school resource officers are accepting applications for Camp Victory, a three-day-long half-day nationally known camp to help students learn to cope with bullying and problems such as spotting potential online predators to peaceful conflict-resolution.

“The goal of the camp is to help our young people manage possible problems they are faced with on a daily basis, both in and out of school,” Bryan said. “Our young people today face so many more problems in a technologically-savvy world than many of us faced in school. Our SRO team wants to provide students with the tools they need to learn how to maturely manage problems and build self-confidence while avoiding becoming victims.”

Instruction areas will include such topics as bullying; online predators; drug and alcohol awareness; confidence building, team-building exercises; a tour of the jail; and examination of the juvenile court system.

The classes will be held July 17-19 from 8 a.m. until noon and also from noon until 4 p.m. for 25 qualifying students in each session. Eligibility requirements include any male or female with a good disciplinary school record and good attendance record. Any male or female going into grades six through eight for the 2017-2018 school year will be considered.

The cost is free to any qualifying students. This year, students will receive lunch each day in partnership with the Lebanon Special School District’s Family Resource Center.

For more information, contact a local SRO or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff Reports