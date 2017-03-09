Wilson Central High School student posts message on social media referencing Columbine

By mtjulietintern

By Jake Old

jold@lebanondemocrat.com

A 14-year-old Wilson Central High School student was arrested Sunday after apparently making a threat on social media, according to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore.

The student posted a message that said the school would see an incident that would “make Columbine look like a joke,” referencing the 1999 school shooting incident at Columbine High School in Colorado. The message was posted on SnapChat.

“At that point, one of the contacts who received the message fortunately told their parents, and the parents then, in turn, called the sheriff’s office,” Moore said.

Deputies went to the home of the people who called in the incident and saw a screenshot of the message. They then identified the student who sent the message and went to that student’s home.

“The student said they posted it in a joking manner, but with a situation like this, we take everything seriously, whether it’s in a joking manner or not,” Moore said.

The student was charged with filing a false report and disorderly conduct and is scheduled to appear Tuesday at 9 a.m. before juvenile court Judge Barry Tatum.

“We have threats like this that come up throughout the year, and it unravels a lot of peoples’ nerves when something like that comes up – and rightfully so,” Moore said. “We want to do the best job we can to stop it right then and there when threats come out like this, even if it’s in a joking manner. We do not tolerate it.”