Sword standoff leads to arrest

By mtjulietintern

Staff Reports

A Wilson County man faces multiple charges after a domestic dispute that ended with him barricading himself inside a home and threatening police with a sword.

Michael Chadwick Pruitte, 43, was charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault and domestic assault after about a two-hour standoff with law enforcement Saturday.

Deputies responded to the dispute at 290 Phillips Lane early Saturday morning. After patrol officers arrived, the suspect was found aggressively waving a sword through the front entrance of the home, directing it toward the officers.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home in a closet and was armed with the sword, while also threatening to burn down the home.

The Wilson County Special Response Team was activated and responded to the scene, and Pruitte was taken into custody.

“We were able to quickly make contact with the victim and move them into a secured area during the standoff,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We were able to successfully apprehend Mr. Pruitte without any injuries. We train extensively for situations like these, and I commend our officers for their quick response in handling the situation appropriately.”

Pruitte remained Monday in Wilson County Jail on $32,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for the domestic assault charge March 8 at 9 a.m. and May 9 at 9 a.m. for the aggravated assault and aggravated arson charges.