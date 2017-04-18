Classes cancelled for county students May 22

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County Schools will not hold regular classes May 22 as teachers will participate in professional development on that day.

Students will not need to report to school that day.

Kids Club locations will be open on a regular schedule May 22, and appropriate fees will be assessed.

Wilson County Schools public information officer Jennifer Johnson said it’s important to note the calendar change will not impact any graduation ceremonies. Exams that were previously scheduled for May 22 will be moved to another date. May 23 and 24 will be regular school days as previously planned.

