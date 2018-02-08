Cumberland to celebrate Black History Month

By mtjulietintern

In honor of Black History Month, Cumberland University’s Doris and Harry Vise Library staff will present a speaker panel, “#CUintheLibrary: How My Past at Cumberland Helped Shape My Future,” that will feature Cumberland University alumni, as well as a trustee.

The event will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Vise Library at Cumberland University and is free and open to the public.

The panelists will be Dr. Andre Churchwell, chief diversity officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Cumberland trustee; Gloria Caples, assistant director of marketing for Auburn University’s athletics department; Darryl Taliaferro, executive pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Nashville; and Brandi Coates, education assistant for the Frist Center for the Visual Arts. Cumberland assistant professor of business and program director for MBA studies Timothy Rose will be the moderator.

“We are proud to have such distinguished guests for our #CUintheLibrary event. They each have a unique point of view, but they all want to share with our students what an education can do for them going forward,” said Ashli Wells, library technical assistant.

