Cumberland preps for its 176th commencement

By mtjulietintern

Cumberland University’s 176th commencement ceremony will take place May 5 at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of Memorial Hall.

There are a record-setting 586 students eligible to receive an associate, bachelor or master’s degree. Special awards also will be announced.

Reserved seating will be for graduates, faculty and guests with special needs. All other seating will be general and open to the public on a first come, first served basis, beginning at 9 a.m.

General parking will be available in all campus lots. It is expected that all campus lots will reach capacity early in the day. Commencement guests are encouraged to take advantage of three overflow parking lots at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave., St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 S. Tarver Ave. or the Journey Church on Leeville Pike. Shuttle service will be available at all locations before and after the ceremony. The campus has 31 disabled parking spaces.

A decision will be made May 4 by noon regarding the implementation of a rain plan and whether the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

For commencement information and updates, visit cumberland.edu/commencement.

Cumberland seeks descendants of portrait subjects

The Portrait Preservation Committee at Cumberland University started a project to restore 15 portraits of university presidents and notable alumni.

Descendants for two of the most notable figures in Cumberland’s history were identified as Damon Petty, great-great nephew of Cordell Hull, an alumnus of the Cumberland’s law school who went on to serve as secretary of state under Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Julia Bradford, a sixth-generation granddaughter of Abram Caruthers, founder of the law school at Cumberland.

On June 8, the committee, along with the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold a portrait viewing event for the public. Petty and Bradford will be in attendance, and other descendants are encouraged to attend. Bradford, who lives in New York, plans to visit Lebanon for the first time.

Anyone who is or knows a descendant of any of the notable people in Cumberland’s history are encouraged to contact Sullivan at 615-484-0770 or judyblauchsullivan@gmail.com.

Staff Reports