Friendship Christian to celebrate homecoming

Friendship Christian School will celebrate homecoming Friday.

The homecoming court will be presented at 7 p.m., followed by the game against Ezell-Harding Christian School at 7:30 p.m.

The homecoming parade will take place Friday morning and start at 9 at the First Baptist Church parking lot on East Main Street in Lebanon. The parade will travel west through the town square and continue on West Main Street about two miles to Hartmann Drive and continue to Coles Ferry Pike, where the parade will end at the Friendship campus.

The 2017 homecoming queen is Anna Belle Gallaher, daughter of Stacie and John Gallaher, of Lebanon. The senior attendant is Hailey Pittman, daughter of Latrice and David Pittman, of Lebanon. The junior attendant is Pryce Jordan Daniels, daughter of Karis Daniels and John Crowder, of Lebanon. The sophomore attendant is Mallory Kathryn Dean, daughter Jennifer Mallory Dean and Charles Dean, of Lebanon. The freshman attendant is Kayla Donnell, daughter of Den Donnell and Tonya Rischbeck, of Lebanon.

