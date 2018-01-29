Lady Bears find offense first to beat Wilson Central

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — As a former linebacker and defensive football coach, Chris Fryer could appreciate the way the first half of Saturday’s Mt. Juliet-Wilson Central game played out.

He best liked the final result, a 44-28 triumph by his Mt. Juliet Lady Bears on the Lady Wildcats’ home floor.

The first half resembled a Titans football game, or even a hockey game. Shelby Petty’s three-point basket with 2:32 to play in the first quarter represented the only points as Mt. Juliet kicked an early field goal.

Emma Palmer scored a pair of second-quarter baskets as the Lady Bears built a 13-3 halftime lead which turned out to be the margin for much of the second half. Wilson Central’s only points came on a Sydnee Richetto free throw with 4:21 to play and two from the line by Taylor Tucker just before the break.

“Sometimes that happens,” Fryer said after is Lady Bears improved to 12-7 for the season and 4-4 in District 9-AAA. “You have two rivals playing each other and both of us playing as hard as we can… I don’t know if we’ve had a 3-0 score to end the first quarter. I guess we kicked a field goal and held them to a shutout.

“Sometimes, that’s how rivalries go. With us right now, we’re just glad to get a win.”

“The first half, both teams did a real good job defensively,” first-year Lady Wildcat coach Jeff Keller said after his first taste of the rivalry. “Give them credit, they did a good job being prepared for us and I thought we did a good job being prepared for them. It’s almost like trying to find a way for both teams to score.”

The second half more resembled free-flowing basketball as Petty finished with 15 points while fellow post Aaliyah Frazier notched nine. Perry put in a pair of threes as she and Nevaeh Majors each added eight while Ryleigh Osborne and Tondrianna Davis each dropped in three.

“(Palmer) got some transition buckets that really helped her,” Fryer said. “But you got to give Wilson Central some credit. Pretty good defense against us. We struggled to score against them as much as they did against us at times.

“We got to go back and continue to work on some stuff. But if we can continue to play defense with the kind of effort we played with tonight, I think we’re going to be all right.”

Richetto tossed in two triples in leading the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while Tucker scored seven to go with nine rebounds and three steals. Nicole Brill finished with four points, Bailey Kaposy a three, Julia Maki two in her first game against her former team and Teoria Woods a free throw as Central slipped to 13-8, 4-4.

Central was without senior point guard Kenadhi Killebrew, who re-aggravated an ankle injury first sustained against Lebanon on Dec. 8.

“We’ve held her out to strengthen it and hopefully she’ll be back soon,” Keller said. “We’ve been playing people the last two or three games who’ve played on the (junior varsity). Last night, Teoria Woods gave us really good minutes and tonight she did some good things, too. We just have to adjust. Nobody is going to feel sorry for you when you have injuries.

“(Killebrew’s) a really good offensive rebounder for us. She brings a lot of things to us so, obviously, we miss her. But at the same time, unfortunately that’s part of it and you have to adjust and make the most of it.”

By Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com