Mt. Juliet High School German team fares well at state

By mtjulietintern

The Mt. Juliet High School German team placed in several categories at the Feb. 24 state German competition against some tough competition at Vanderbilt University.

The Mt. Juliet German students joined 10 other schools, including Riverdale High School, St. Benedict at Auburndale High School, Alcoa High School, Station Camp High School, Bearden High School, Hume-Fogg Magnet School and Dobyns-Bennett Magnet School, in competition.

The Mt. Juliet team of Regan Ingalls, Taylor Marvel, Becca Reynolds and Megan Phillips won the German 2 spelling bee. Also, the team of Joseph Donahue, Harley Pendleton, Karina Lorenz and Ethan Roberts won the German 3 spelling bee.

In the German 3 Gilbert Bowl – knowledge of German grammar and language – the team of Pendleton, Reynolds, Olivia Gaston and Donahue finished third.

In the German 2 Goethe Bowl – knowledge of German culture and geography – the team of Gideon Garcia, Reynolds, Malachi Hagner and Regan Ingalls finished second. They didn’t get any questions wrong and impressed the Vanderbilt judges, according to Mt. Juliet High School German teacher Janine Zahuczky.

In the German 3 Goethe Bowl, the team of Gaston, Donahue, Roberts and Lorenz finished third.

The team of Marvel, Ingalls and Reynolds finished second in the scavenger hunt.

Garcia won the sweet baking competition with his apricot cake. Marvel won the savory baking competition with her Bavarian pretzels. Megan Phillips finished third in the savory baking competition with her German rolls.

Hailey Kasten finished second in 2D art with her entry, Johann Sebastian Bach. Kylie Randall finished second in the middle-length poetry competition for her Rainer Maria Rilke – “Archäischer Torso Apollos.”

The team of Garcia, Hannah Wilson, Lorenz, Joseph Grah and Colt Meads finished second in the live skit performance with “Ein Stein” or one stone.

The German state competition has been held consecutively since 1972 in Tennessee.

