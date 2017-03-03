New principal named at Stoner Creek Elementary School

By mtjulietintern

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright announced last Wednesday that Rutherford County principal Michael Hickman was hired as principal at Stoner Creek Elementary School.

Hickman worked for Rutherford County Schools since 1996. He’s served as principal of Buchanan Elementary School for the last seven years, which has made tremendous strides under his leadership, according to Wright.

Buchanan Elementary School ranked among the top 5 percent in the state for progress in 2012, and was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for gap closure three years later.

Wright said she is thrilled to have a candidate with such a strong track record assume the reins at Stoner Creek.

“We continue to be proud of the extraordinary performance of our students and teachers at Stoner Creek. I’m certain Hickman will be able to not only assume the role of principal, but also take the school to even greater heights,” Wright said.

