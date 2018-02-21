Social media helps woman find husband’s rescuer

By mtjulietintern

An unknown Mt. Juliet teacher celebrated her birthday Sunday when she saved Jimmy Wright from choking by performing the Heimlich maneuver on him.

Wright’s wife, Beth, made a post on Facebook later that night, hoping to find the teacher so she could properly thank her.

“We were still in shock as you and your family were leaving so we didn’t say what needed to be said,” said Beth Wright.

Beth Wright reached out to the Mt. Juliet community on Facebook to try and identify the teacher. The only information she had was the teacher was from Mt. Juliet and celebrated her birthday with her family.

On Wednesday, Beth and Jimmy Wright were able to find the woman, thanks to the help of the Mt. Juliet community.

“Thank you to everyone,” said Beth Wright. “A few different people have helped us identify this wonderful woman. She has requested her info. to be kept quiet. Just wanted you all to know we found her and to say thank you for all your help.”

