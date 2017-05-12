Students have shot at scholarship through Tristar Reads program

By mtjulietintern

Tennesseans for Student Success kicked off their annual summer reading initiative this week encouraging students to spend at least twenty minutes a day this summer finding their adventure in a book.

“Tristar Reads is a more than a website to log reading hours over the summer,” said Adam Lister, Tennesseans for Student Success president. “It’s a statewide project to encourage all our students to keep reading through the summer months. The days between the end of one school year and the start of another don’t always include books, and that lack of continued reading can cause a slide in reading proficiency as Tennessee’s students enter the next grade.”

The event runs from May 1 through Sept. 1.

“We’re inviting all Tennessee students – from Kindergarten to 12th grade – to read with us this summer. As they read, we hope they’ll log their hours at tristarreads.com. At the end of the summer, we’ll award $1,000 college scholarships to three students who’ve logged the most hours. We look forward to hosting celebrity readers at events across the state and on the Tristar Reads social media channels,” Lester said.

Students can choose to log their hours as often as they would like – daily, weekly, monthly, or even all at once at the end of the summer. It is important that students also keep track of the books they read and share that information when logging their hours.

Once a student has registered for the program through the website, he or she can choose keep a written list of reading hours and the books read. At the end of the summer, the student can scan and email the reading log to info@tristarreads. com, or send their reading log through the U.S. Postal Service to Tristar Reads, P.O. Box 198183, Nashville TN 37219.

A printable log sheet and more information are available at tristarreads.com.