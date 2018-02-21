9-AAA championship belongs to Lady Bears

By mtjulietintern

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet claimed another District 9-AAA championship Monday night, dethroning two-time champ Wilson Central 54-44.

The Lady Bears, who finished third during the regular season with no seniors, will bring a 19-8 record into a 7 p.m. home game against Kenwood on Friday night. Wilson Central will play host to Clarksville at the same time in the Region 5-AAA first round. The winners will advance to next Monday’s semifinals at Northeast.

Shelby Petty poured in a pair of three-pointers for Mt. Juliet during a first quarter which ended in a 9-9 tie. Center Emma Palmer came alive during the second as the Lady Bears built a 21-14 halftime lead. MJ was up 32-27 going into the fourth and survived the loss of Palmer, who fouled out with 2:48 to play, but not before leading all scorers with 23 points and rebounders with 11 to secure tournament most valuable player honors.

Petty poured in four triples and sank 7 of 10 free throws for 19 while Tondrianna Davis scored six. Nevaeh Majors finished with four points and five assists while Ryleigh Osborne added two free throws.

Point guard Kenadhi Killebrew led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points, including three triples, and six rebounds while former Lady Bear Julia Maki’s 13 points included a pair of treys. Nicole Brill added eight points while Sydnee Richetto scored six and Taylor Tucker five.

In addition to Palmer, teammates Petty and Majors; Central’s Tucker and Brill and Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman were named to the all-tournament team.

