Bears beat Siegel

By mtjulietintern

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet’s offense came alive in the middle innings Friday night as the Golden Bears won for the fourth time in the season’s opening week 5-3 at Siegel.

The Bears broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, one of those scores coming on Nelson Buckland’s RBI double. They tacked on two more in the top of the fifth, one of which came on Cade Hoppe’s RBI single, which brought in John Dyer.

Those insurance scores paid off when Siegel got them back in the bottom half off starter Aidan Raines.

Raines pitched the first five innings to win his first decision. The senior allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Warren Lee pitched an uneventful sixth before Brayden Osborne got his third save with two strikeouts in the seventh.

The teams traded scores in the first inning. Dalton Earheart doubled in Mt. Juliet’s run.

Hoppe and Dyer doubled as each had three of Mt. Juliet’s 11 hits.

Mt. Juliet’s opener of a District 9-AAA series with with visiting Portland for Tuesday was postponed. A makeup date will be announced later. The teams were also set to meet at 7 p.m Wednesday at Portland.

Goodpasture tallies late to outscore Saints 11-6

MADISON — Goodpasture built a big lead in the early innings and broke a tie in the bottom of the sixth as the Cougars dealt the Saints a Middle Region District 2-A 11-6 loss Friday.

Mt. Juliet Christian fell behind 4-0 before a five-run fourth put the Saints in front. Goodpasture went back in front with two in the bottom of the fourth before MJCA tied the game in the sixth.

But Goodpasture, coached by former Mt. Juliet coach Jim Carter, scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to hand the loss to Caylor Bates, the second of three pitchers. He, starter Cole Alsup and Camden Burgess, who recorded the final two outs, gave up nine hits while the Saints committed three errors as the slipped to 1-2 in the week-old season.

Mt. Juliet Christian collected six hits, including two singles and a run batted in by Dawson Perry. Dylan Boehm made the most of his production with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single. Tyler Blais delivered a two-run double and Alsup and Bates a single each.

The Saints were coming off a 12-11 loss at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro on Thursday.

MTCS led 9-2 as the Saints committed seven errors.

Perry drove in three Saints scores on four hits while Burgess went 3-for-5. Noah Michael doubled and singled.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to district rival Nashville Christian at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

