Bears beat Wilson Central 3-1

GLADEVILLE — John Dyer’s home run broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning Friday night.

A different kind of fireworks erupted in the bottom of the inning which saw a Wilson Central rally terminated and its coach ejected in what turned out to be a 3-1 Mt. Juliet win.

After huddling, the umpires ruled a diving catch in left-center field by Thomas Fullerton, which kept the Wildcats from tying the game and resulted in a double play at second base. Wilson Central coach Anthony Ford argued the call and was ejected, likely resulting in a two-game TSSAA-mandated suspension.

Trevor Vestal singled in two more Mt. Juliet runs in the top of the seventh inning, which kept the Golden Bears out of harm’s way when Wilson Central finally tallied in the bottom half on Matthew Jenkinson’s RBI double.

Dyer’s first home run against left-hander Will Wright broke up a scoreless duel between Wright and fellow lefty Cade Hoppe.

Hoppe came on with two out in the second inning after starter Jake Fitzgibbons struggled with his control with four walks and a hit batter. Central had left the bases loaded in the first inning and stranded two more in the second. Hoppe allowed one hit (to Connor Sullivan) and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win and improve to 2-0. Brayden Osborne recorded the final four outs to earn his eighth save despite Central’s late score.

Wright allowed all three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out three in six innings. Britt White gave up two hits in the seventh.

Dyer finished with half of Mt. Juliet’s three hits, including the home run and a double.

