Bears blank Portland at Vandy

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet opened District 9-AAA play Monday night with a 7-0 shutout of Portland at Vanderbilt’s Hawkins Field.

Aaron Brown, Sean Hunley and Ethan Smith combined for a two-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts during the rain-interrupted game which saw Mt. Juliet improve to 3-2 for the season.

John Dyer and Brayden Osborne each drove in two runs on two hits, with each hitting a triple.

Mt. Juliet pecked away to build a 5-0 lead through three innings and tacked on two more in the fifth. Brown and Hunley each hurled three innings with Hunley credited with the win. Smith threw the seventh.

The Golden Bears, who were the designated home team Monday night after opening the season in Gulf Shores, Ala., will play on their home field for the first time Thursday when Fairview comes in at 4 p.m. and Arlington at 6:30 for the Wilson County Invitational.

Mt. Juliet shut out 1-0 by Bob Jones

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Bob Jones scored the game’s only run in the second inning in a one-hit victory over Mt. Juliet in the Gulf Shores Classic on Wednesday.

Ethan Smith gave up the unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out 10 in four innings. Cade Hoppe fanned four in the final two hitless innings.

But Golden Bear batters fared no better as they had just one hit – a single by Jake Linville – and three walks while striking out 13 times against Ford Luttrell, who did hit Jack Simonson with a pitch, as they fell to 2-2 for the 3-day-old season.

Saints white wash Maplewood in home opener

MT. JULIET — After waiting a day due to the snow and cold, Maplewood and Mt. Juliet Christian just had the cold to deal with Wednesday as the Saints opened their home schedule with a 12-0 triumph.

Cole Alsup and Caylor Bates combined on a five-inning one-hitter. Alsup struck out five in three innings for the win before Bates got all six outs on strikes over the final two frames as Mt. Juliet Christian climbed to 2-0.

Dawson Perry singled and produced a two-run double. Cody Nalley knocked in a run on two singles while Alsup and Daniel Boehm each banged out an RBI single. Noah Michael and Nolan Burgess each singled.

Central starts 3-1 at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wilson Central went 2-1 in the first two days of its season-opening stay at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.

The Wildcats shut out TMI Episcopal (Texas) 6-0, lost to Corinth (Miss.) 6-5 in nine innings and defeated St. Paul’s (Md.) 4-1.

Ryan Hill hurled a seven-inning two-hit shutout of TMI with no walks and five strikeouts.

Ethan Shelton drove in two runs on a double and single. Chase Ford also doubled as he and Mason Mobley each managed a pair of Central’s 10 hits.

Corinth scored in the bottom of the ninth on a swinging bunt off Connor Sullivan, who failed to retire a batter after Matthew Jenkinson allowed the winning run to reach base to end his 2 1/3-inning stint. The Warriors tied the score in the sixth.

Will Wright pitched the first five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits. Dawson Hamilton gave up two unearned runs on one hit in the sixth.

Will Hudson homered, singled and drove in two runs for Central while Mobley singled twice from the leadoff spot. Aaron Hubbell doubled as the Wildcats collected 10 hits to Corinth’s 13.

Andrew Franklin pitched five innings for the win and Hamilton the final two for the save against St. Paul’s. Franklin gave up an unearned run and two walks while striking out seven. Hamilton fanned two. Each gave up three hits.

Sullivan and Gabe Jennings doubled as Central finished with five hits.

Mt. Juliet wins twice in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala.— Mt. Juliet picked up its first two wins of the season Tuesday 8-3 over Lee and 9-0 over Washington in the Gulf Shores Classic,

Trey Pruitt drove in three Mt. Juliet runs against Huntsville Lee on two singles and a double while scoring three times. Leadoff bater Aiden Raines also had three hits, including a triple, and scored four times. John Dyer doubled as the Golden Bears banged out 10 hits.

Sean Hunley allowed one hit and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings for the win. He gave up two runs (one earned) before Cal Burgett recorded the final four outs, three on strikes.

Against Washington, John Dowless pitched six innings of two-hit ball with two walks and four strikeouts. Dalton Earheart threw the seventh as Mt. Juliet improved to 2-1.

Austin Waller had three of Mt. Juliet’s eight hits from the No. 9 hole. Hunley homered and drove in two runs. Pruitt and Dyer doubled.

Bears beaten 2-1 in seventh

GULF SHORES, Ala. — East Limestone (Ala.) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday night to deal Mt. Juliet a 2-1 season-opening loss in the Gulf Shores Classic.

The Indians began their uprising against Cade Hoppe and finished it against Austin Raines, who took the loss.

Mt. Juliet starter Aaron Brown pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball with three hits and no walks allowed while striking out seven.

The Golden Bears managed three hits but struck out 10 times. They scored in the top of the first inning when Raines came home on a Sean Hunley RBI. Hoppe, Dalton Eearheart and Jack Simonson singled.

