Bears make themselves at home against Portland

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Due to the weather-related difficulty of playing in Portland, the Panthers were the home team Friday at Mt. Juliet. But the Golden Bears still had their way in a 14-1 District 9-AAA win.

The Golden Bears scored five runs in the top of the third inning, added two in the fifth and really blew the contest open with seven in the top of the seventh before Portland got its tally in the bottom of the seventh.

Grayson Cole pitched the first three innings to improve to 3-0. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven. Warren Lee and Matthew Johnston each worked an inning with two strikeouts apiece to complete the two-hitter.

Mt. Juliet finished with 15 hits. Cal Burgett drove in two runs and Tyler Vestal and Aidan Raines one each on two hits apiece. Eric Rice drove in three runs on one hit before his replacement, Corey Settle, doubled and knocked in two more. Dalton Earheart and Brayden Osborne also doubled.

Staff Reports