Bears’ shutout streak improves to 6-0

By mtjulietintern

Continuing its shutout streak, Mt. Juliet defeated Clarksville Northwest 43-0, claiming its sixth win of the season without allowing a point.

In addition to their defensive record, the Golden Bears rushed for six touchdowns and converted one two-point conversion. But the storyline for Mt. Juliet was its defense, which has not allowed a point on the season. The Bears have outscored their last six opponents 243-0.

Quarterback Cody Glass went 4-for-4 passing for 94 yards in an offensive game plan mainly concentrated on the ground attack. Aidan Raines rushed 15 times for 111 yards with three touchdowns and caught a 50-yard reception. Marcello Walton and Reggie Grimes each added a touchdown, Grimes with 35 yards rushing. Glass also rushed to score. Robbie Brewington and Tyler Johnson, Mt. Juliet’s kickers, went 5-for-5 on extra points. Overall, the Bears rushed for 277 yards.

Defensively, the Golden Bears sacked Clarksville Northwest’s quarterback four times, intercepted one pass and had five tackles for loss. Braden Costley led the Bears’ defense with four tackles, two and a half tackles for loss and one and a half sacks. In addition, Keaton Mang had three tackles and an interception. Mt. Juliet’s defense allowed only a handful of yards for Clarksville Northwest.

Early in the first half, Clarksville Northwest drove toward the end zone for a possible score. The Mt. Juliet defense forced a field goal try, which sailed wide and kept the Bears’ shutout streak intact.

Mt. Juliet next plays host to Rossview on Friday night.

By Emma Sherk

Mt. Juliet News correspondent