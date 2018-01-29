Bears welcome Allen back by beating Blue Devils

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Troy Allen returned to the Mt. Juliet bench following a 14-game absence and watched his Golden Bears beat Lebanon 49-34 Friday night.

Allen took a leave of absence Dec. 1 due to a herniated disc and underwent surgery two days after Christmas. The Golden Bears went 9-5 under interim coach Michael Berardi. Friday’s win made them 15-5 for the season and 5-2 in District 9-AAA as they broke a tie with Lebanon, both in the league and overall.

Mt. Juliet led 10-6 following the first quarter before Lebanon edged in front 16-15 by halftime. The Golden Bears went back ahead 30-23 going into the fourth period as the Blue Devils dropped to 14-6, 4-3.

Jordan Lockridge fired in 14 points from the Bear backcourt while Isaac Stephens threw in 13 from the post. Will Pruitt popped in a pair of three-pointers on his way to nine while Gavin Wilson and J.C. Crawford each finished with five and Bryan Aiken four.

Noah Mulaski led Lebanon with 13 points while Zion Logue finished with five, Eddie Jackson four, Jeremiah Hastings and Evan Britt three each and Malcolm Logue, Gaven Reasonover and Ethan Njezic two apiece.

