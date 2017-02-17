Bears/Wildcats skate to Senior Night win

By mtjulietintern

NASHVILLE — Kieran Ogle and Aaron Simpson each scored twice for Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central in a 7-1 Senior Night win over Ensworth/Oakland last Friday.

Cameron Barnes had an assist as he and Nash Buckner scored the other goals. Jake Watkins had three assists, Brady Kolff two and Nick Roman one for the Golden Bears/Wildcats.

Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central, ranked No. 1 in its division, had 39 shots on goal to three by Ensworth/Oakland.

Two more games remain before the playoffs – Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. against Centennial at Centennial Sportsplex and at 8 p.m. next Monday against Father Ryan at Ford Ice Center.

Staff Reports