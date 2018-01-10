Belmont’s McCabe garners TSWA weekly honor

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Belmont’s McCabe garners TSWA weekly h...
By mtjulietintern

Joshua R.Gateley
Former Mt. Juliet star Sally McCabe in action for Belmont.

Belmont’s Sally McCabe earned Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades last week, averaging 20 points and nine rebounds with one double-double in a pair of victories for the Bruins.

The Mt. Juliet High graduate scored a season-best 22 points, connecting on 10 of 16 shots with six rebounds and three blocks at Southeast Missouri. She tied her career-high with the 10 field goals made in the contest.

The senior netted 18 points with 12 boards at UT-Martin, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and making 7 of 14 shots overall. It marked her second double-double of the season and 20th of her career.

McCabe is averaging 15.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season for the Bruins.

Staff Reports