Boy’s basketball scores

By mtjulietintern

NASHVILLE — Naz Czeskleba sank seven three-pointers and Kyzick Schweppe five as Wilson Central wrapped up the Overton Christmas Tournament with an 81-64 win over the host Bobcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats led 23-12 following the first quarter, 44-29 at halftime and 63-41 through three periods as they improved to 7-9.

Czeskleba’s triples enabled him to lead Central with 21 points while Kito Aruh added 20 from closer in and twin Kene Aruh 19. Schweppe’s five treys accounted for his 15 while Gavin Johnson finished with five and Kobe Tibbs a free throw.

Davione Moses’ 13 points led Overton. Daniel Belser bagged a pair of threes as he and Brendon Palmer-Rhodes each added 11 and Larvite Barnes 10.

Central will resume the District 9-AAA grind Friday night at Gallatin.

Wilson Central slips into Overton third-place game

NASHVILLE — Wilson Central fell into the Overton Christmas Tournament third-place game following a 52-44 semifinal loss to Rossview on Friday.

The Hawks led 11-7 following the first quarter, 23-21 at halftime and 37-36 through three periods as Central slipped to 6-9 going into Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. third-place game.

Austin Jackson sank five three-pointers to lead Rossview with 23 points.

Gavin Johnson, practically a year to the day after he injured his ankle in the same gym, continued to round into form from a preseason ankle injury with 20 points for Central, including five triples. He hit three treys and 12 points in the third quarter alone. Kyzick Schweppe sank three triples for his nine while Kene Aruh scored six, Daniel Jackson four, Tyler Hayes and Kito Aruh two apiece and Dalton King a free throw.

Wildcats win Overton first-rounder

NASHVILLE — Wilson Central opened the Overton Christmas Tournament with a 71-53 win over Lewis County on Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats led 20-15 following the first quarter, 32-27 at halftime and 49-37 through three as they climbed to 6-8 for the season.

Kito Aruh’s 24 points paced Central while Gavin Johnson fired in 15 and Naz Czeskleba 14. Johnson and Czeskleba each canned four three-pointers. Kene Aruh notched nine points while Kobe Tibbs tossed in a three and Tyler Hayes, Caleb Lawrence and Dalton King two each.

Friendship falls in Sgt. York final

JAMESTOWN — Friendship Christian and Clay County took their dormant Region 4-A rivalry to the Sgt. York Southeastern Christmas Invitational championship game Saturday night where the Bulldogs beat the Commanders 63-51.

Clay County led 25-13 following the first quarter, 38-30 at halftime and 53-39 through three periods as Friendship fell to 10-5 for the season.

Tournament most valuable player Landon Woodcock led Clay County with 17 points while Heath Kimes finished with 15.

Jake Blair buried 22 points for Friendship while Joe Greenwood scored six as both earned all-tournament honors. Ashton Young also supplied six points while Dorian Champion finished with five, Malachi Frewin four, Bryce Miller three, Hanley Sobieszczyk two and Coulson Porter a free throw.

Greenwood’s 29 sends Friendship to York final

JAMESTOWN — Friendship Christian emerged from Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational semifinals with a 58-55 win over Red Boiling Springs on Friday night at York Institute.

The Commanders led 16-14 following the first quarter, 25-23 at halftime and 38-34 through three periods even though Red Boiling Springs held slight leads throughout the game.

Friendship advanced to Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game against the winner of Clay County and host York Institute.

Joe Greenwood fired in 15 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a pair of three-pointers, for Friendship. Fellow guard Jake Blair finished with 14 while Hanley Sobieszczyk scored nine and Ashton Young, Malachi Frewin and Dorian Champion two each as the Commanders climbed to 10-4.

Mason Hix hit three triples in leading Red Boiling Springs with 16 points while center Dalton Marsh, averaging over 30 points per game, was held to 13. Mathew Murphy’s 12 included a pair of threes.

Young’s layup lifts Friendship to York semifinals

JAMESTOWN — Ashton Young’s layup with seven seconds to play lifted Friendship Christian to a 54-53 win over Cherokee County (Ala.) in the Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational at York Institute on Thursday afternoon.

Cherokee County led most of the day. But Friendship was up by five deep into the fourth quarter before the Warriors hit back-to-back three-pointers, sandwiched around a Commander turnover. The teams swapped leads down the stretch before FCS emerged to improve to 9-4 for the season.

Friendship will face Red Boiling Springs, a 61-33 winner over Owsley County (Ky.) to improve to 12-4) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday .

Hanley Sobieszczyk threw in 13 points from the post to lead Friendship while Jake Blair tossed in 12 and Joe Greenwood 10. Young notched nine points while Bryce Miller and Dorian Champion each threw in three and Malachi Frewin two.

Kyle Burgess’ 13 points paced Cherokee County.

Staff Reports