Boys’ Basketball scores

Bears finish off Bucs in fourth

MT. JULIET — Freshman Riggs Abner and veteran Isaac Stephens enjoyed big fourth quarters Friday night to help Mt. Juliet stave off Beech 54-49 in District 9-AAA action.

Following an 8-8 first quarter, the Golden Bears led 23-18 at halftime and 36-30 through three periods. Stephens scored 10 fourth-quarter points, sinking all six of his free throws and finished with 13 points, including 7-of-8 from the line. Abner also finished with 13, including six in the fourth as Mt. Juliet improved to 13-4 for the season and 3-1 in the district.

Jordan Lockridge sank three 3-pointers on his way to 11 while Will Pruitt’s eight included a pair of second-quarter triples. J.C. Crawford and Bailey Bryant each bucked two.

No one scored in double figures for the Buccaneers, who fell to 10-10, 0-4.

Allen undergoes surgery: Bears coach Troy Allen underwent successful surgery on a herniated disc Dec. 27 and is recuperating at home, according to the team’s Twitter page. Allen, in his 13th season at Mt. Juliet, took a leave of absence last month to deal with the medical issue. Assistant coach Michael Berardi has been coaching the team during the interim.

Wildcats climb past Gallatin in fourth

GALLATIN — Wilson Central overcame a deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off Gallatin 38-35 Friday night.

The Green Wave led 31-28 before Wilson Central outscored them 10-4 in the fourth.

Gavin Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 points while Naz Czeskleba scored nine, Kito Aruh six and twin Kene Aruh five as Central moved to 2-2 in District 9-AAA and 8-9 for the season.

Gallatin fell to 15-3 for the season and 3-1 in the district.

The teams were tied 5-5 following the first quarter before Central snuck in front 16-15 by halftime.

MJCA boys handle Hendersonville Christian

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian collected a 57-45 win over Hendersonville Christian in a Middle Division District 2-A matinee Saturday.

The Saints led 11-9 following the first quarter, 26-17 at halftime and 47-28 through three periods as they improved to 8-6.

Gavin Forsha fired in 20 points to pace the Saints while Caylor Bates added 11 and Logan Collier 10. Jacob Hall hit a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight while Trent Graves scored seven and Dwayne Ewers a free throw.

Peyton Shoulders sank three triples as he and Jalen Cole each collected 12 points for Hendersonville Christian.

