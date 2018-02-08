Boys basketball scores

By mtjulietintern

MJCA boys overtake Eagles in 4th period

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys roared from behind in the fourth quarter Monday night to tip off Middle Region District 2-A tournament play with a 64-62 win over Nashville Christian.

The Eagles led 22-16 following the first quarter, 38-33 at halftime and 51-46 through three periods before the Saints went on an 18-11 fourth-period surge to sneak into Tuesday’s semifinal at top-seeded Goodpasture with an 11-15 record.

Jacob Hall hit three 3-pointers to pace the Saints with 15 points while Trent Graves drained four triples on his way to 14. Gavin Forsha fired in 12 while Caylor Bates bagged three treys on his way to 11. Dwayne Ewers added eight points and Logan Collier four.

Mt. Juliet Christian had to overcome a 31-point night by Nashville Christian’s Niles Smith, who sank three triples, as did Morgan Anderson, who finished with 14.

Golden Bears move back into share of 9-AAA lead

MT. JULIET — With Lebanon defeating Gallatin, Mt. Juliet moved back into a tie for the District 9-AAA lead with a 49-36 win over Hendersonville on Friday night.

The Golden Bears led 15-14 following the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 29 through three as they improved to 19-6 for the season and 9-3 in the district.

Isaac Stephens powered in 21 points, getting Mt. Juliet going with eight in the first quarter. Bryan Aiken added nine while Will Pruitt’s eight included a pair of three-pointers. Gavin Wilson scored seven while Jordan Lockridge and J.C. Crawford each collected two.

Noah Taylor tossed in two three-pointers in leading Hendersonville with 17 as the Commandos, with Lebanon beating Gallatin, fell out of a third-place tie with the Blue Devils at 7-5.

Wildcats climb from behind to overtake Station Camp

GALLATIN — Wilson Central rallied from a six-point halftime deficit during the third quarter and broke a tie with a dominant fourth to defeat host Station Camp 51-45 Friday night.

Station Camp led 18-13 following the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime before Central surged into a 40-40 tie going into the fourth. The Wildcats controlled the final eight minutes 11-5 to improve to 10-14 for the season and 5-7 in District 9-AAA.

Kyzick Schweppe sank four three-pointers to lead Central with 16 points while Gavin Johnson notched nine, twins Kito and Kene Aruh eight each, Dalton King four, Naz Czeskleba a three, Tyler Hayes two and Daniel Jackson a free throw.

Jonathan Gilland helped the Bison to their big lead with 11 first-period points and 17 by halftime before finishing with 24 as Station Camp slipped to 13-12, 5-7.

