Bucs edge Bears in final seconds

MT. JULIET — Beech scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 33 seconds to play to leapfrog past Mt. Juliet 15-14 in the third-annual Bears-vs.-Bucs Jamboree.

Lawson Rich’s 34-yard touchdown broke a 7-7 tie for the Golden Bears.

Quarterback Cody Glass scored on a keeper to give Mt. Juliet a 7-0 lead.

“We were very fortunate to get into so many situations with our JV two quarters and our varsity two quarters,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “I was really pleased with the way our work went with a good football team in Beech.”

The Bears will open their regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Glencliff.

