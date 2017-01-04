Byrd’s 24 keeps Lady Wildcats unbeaten

By mtjulietintern

CLARKSVILLE — Trailing at halftime for one of the few times, if not the only time, this season, Wilson Central roared in the second half to put away fellow unbeaten Cheatham County 50-33 and win the Rossview Christmas Tournament on Wednesday night.

The Lady Wildcats led 10-7 following the first quarter but trailed 17-16 at halftime before a 17-7 third period put them up 33-24 going into the fourth as they claimed their 13th conquest of the season.

Addison Byrd sank six three-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with 24 points while freshman forward Lindsey Freeman finished with 15. Piper Elrod added eight, Taylor Tucker two and Anna Altman a free throw.

Rachel Allen led the Lady Cubs with 12 points as Cheatham County slipped to 13-1.

Central will return after Christmas to face the host Lady Bobcats in the Overton Christmas Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28. Mt. Juliet will be in the same tournament and open against Maplewood at 6:30 that night.

Wild picks up 500th career win as Lady ‘Cats advance past Rossview

CLARKSVILLE — John Wild picked up his 500th career coaching victory Tuesday night as his Wilson Central Lady Wildcats defeated host Rossview 36-21 in the Lady Hawks’ Christmas Tournament.

Wild, 70-9 in three seasons at Central, has been a head coach – boys and/or girls – in most seasons since leaving Friendship Christian to take the boys’ helm at Harpeth in 1992. One of three coaches in Tennessee to win state basketball championships in both boys and girls, he has logged wins at Moore County, Bradford, Lawrence County, Franklin County and Riverdale. He has also served as an assistant at Riverdale and on the collegiate level at Evansville and Lipscomb (under former FCS girls’ coach Greg Brown).

Rossview, the last team other than Memphis Central in last year’s state tournament, to beat the Lady Wildcats (in the 2015 Region 5-AAA semifinals) fell behind 11-2 in the first quarter, 20-8 at halftime and 26-11 through three periods as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 12-0 this season going into Wednesday’s championship game against 13-0 Cheatham County.

Senior guard Addison Byrd and freshman forward Lindsey Freeman each fired in 11 points and senior point guard Piper Elrod 10, including a pair of three-pointers, for Central. Anna Altman and Nathalie Ventura each tossed in two points. Kathryn Bean brought down nine rebounds while Taylor Tucker passed for three assists.