Calling ‘em as she sees ‘em on SEC Network

By mtjulietintern

After being fired as Florida’s coach last March, Mt. Juliet native Amanda Butler has remained close to Southeastern Conference hoops – by sliding down the sideline from the bench to the broadcast table.

Butler joined the SEC Network in its coverage of women’s basketball this season.

“It’s an honor and privilege to play a role in promoting the game on such an incredible platform as the SEC Network,” Butler said in a statement before the season began. “SEC women’s basketball never disappoints. As a competitor, fan, coach or analyst, this is the league that you want to be in to experience basketball at its best.”

She has a lot in common with her new boss, ESPN coordinating producer Pat Lowry, who also played for coach Tommy Martin at Mt. Juliet High, albeit a decade apart. Butler starred for the Lady Bears before graduating in 1990 and going on to play for Florida. Lowry played for Martin in the late ‘70s before her family moved to San Antonio, where she graduated in 1980. Her mother has since moved back to Mt. Juliet.

“I’ve always kept my eye on her since we are both from Mt. Juliet, Tenn.,” Lowry said in a statement. “As someone who played and coached for the University of Florida, we would frequently cover and interview her. I would always walk away very impressed with her ability to break down and provide good analysis. With her SEC roots and knowing the league so well from coaching in it, I think she is going to bring us some unique insight.”

Butler’s next scheduled appearance will be on SEC Now at 10 p.m. CST Thursday with Dari Nowkhah and Mo Williams.

