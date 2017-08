By mtjulietintern

SHELBYVILLE — Dalton King, Wilson Central’s lone returning offensive starter, caught a 2-yard pass from backup quarterback Dylan Carpenter with 50 seconds left to break a tie and send Wilson Central to a 14-7 jamboree win over Shelbyville on Friday night.

Zay Kern’s 50-yard run put the Wildcats on the board early before Shelbyville tied the score with eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Central will open its season at 7 p.m. next Friday at home against Beech.

