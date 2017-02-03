Central, Mt. Juliet await state duals

By mtjulietintern

Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet will compete in the TSSAA state duals tournament Friday and Saturday at Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin.

The Wildcats qualified for state for the sixth straight season by defeating Mt. Juliet 60-15 for the Region 7-AAA championship last Thursday. Central earlier knocked off Clarksville 47-24 in the region opener.

“So proud of these boys,” Wildcats coach John Kramer wrote on his Facebook page. “We have struggled with injuries all season and still have two ranked kids out of the line up with injuries. One will not be back, yet we have still been able to have a 35-8 season. The boys we’ve had in the lineup have stepped up all season long and really showed some character this year.”

Central beat Mt. Juliet 47-27 in the District 7-AAA finals last Tuesday.

The Wildcats will face Tullahoma while Mt. Juliet takes on Tennessee, both at 3 p.m. Friday.

