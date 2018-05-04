Central run-rules Hendersonville on Senior Night

By mtjulietintern

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central celebrated Senior Night by run-ruling Hendersonville 17-6 Monday.

Sydnee Richetto drove in four runs during a 5-for-5 night, which included a pair of doubles. Sister Kaylee Richetto racked up three RBI as she and Julia Barnett each banged out two of Central’s 16 hits as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 13-12 for the season and 5-6 in District 9-AAA going into a Tuesday trip to Beech.

The Lady Commandos jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on two singles, a walk, an error and a groundout.

Central responded with eight in the bottom of the second, beginning with Kaylee Richetto’s two-run tying double. Alaina Morris dropped in an RBI single to put the Lady Wildcats ahead to stay. Grayce Guethlein followed with an RBI single with Morris coming home on an overthrow.

Sydnee Richetto, who started the second with a double, got her second two-bagger to center field to score two more before. Kenzie Meador, hit by a pitch earlier, gets her second plate appearance of the inning without an at-bat by delivering a sacrifice fly.

