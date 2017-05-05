Central snares 9-AAA top seed

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Andrew Franklin was his own best friend last Wednesday night as his two-run double in the first inning backed his pitching for Wilson Central in a 5-4 win over Mt. Juliet.

The Wildcats clinched the District 9-AAA regular-season championship with an 8-1 league record, 16-9 for the season, and will host its bracket of the tournament and the championship game next month.

Franklin, signed with Lee University last Friday, pitched five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. His double off the glove of a diving first baseman staked Central to an early 2-0 lead.

Will Wright allowed one hit over the final two innings for the save.

Mt. Juliet came back with two runs in the bottom of the first before Central got those back in the top of the second off Aaron Brown and never trailed again. Brown allowed five runs (all earned) on nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Cade Hoppe hurled the final three hitless frames with three punchouts as the Golden Bears slipped to 16-9, 6-3 with a makeup trip to Station Camp at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ethan Shelton drove in two Central scores on as many hits while Dawson Hamiton had the other RBI. Chase Ford also finished with a pair of hits.

Aiden Raines and Jack Simonson each singled twice for Mt. Juliet. Hoppe, Raines, Trevor Vestal and John Dyer had the Bear RBIs.

Ford’s triple lifts Wildcats to 3-2 win

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central did all its scoring in the fifth inning on a three-run triple by Chase Ford and held on for a regular season-ending 3-2 win over visiting White House Heritage on Monday night.

Ford’s triple made a winner of starter Ryan Hill, who allowed both runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings-plus. After 99 pitches, left-hander Andrew Franklin took over, surrendered a single before striking out the side for the save as the Wildcats climbed to a final 17-10 for the regular season going into this weekend’s District 9-AAA tournament in which they will host one bracket as the top seed.

Bears blank LaVergne

on Senior Night

MT. JULIET — Three pitchers combined on a two-hit five-inning shutout Monday night as Mt. Juliet celebrated Senior Night with a 10-0 win over LaVergne.

Jake Linville and Cade Hoppe each pitched two innings and Aiden Raines one, with Hoppe awarded with the win. The trio walked one and struck out seven.

Mt. Juliet amassed 11 hits and scored in every inning after the first.

Leadoff batter Eric Rice drove in four runs on three singles. Jack Simonson had three RBI and three runs scored on two singles while Trey Pruitt produced a pair of singles. Aaron Brown doubled for the game’s only extra-base knock as the Golden Bears improved to 17-11-1 for the season.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Murfreesboro for a 6 p.m. game at Riverdale on Tuesday night.

Saints surge into semis

with 11-run fourth

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian scored 11 times in the fourth inning to break a tie and run-rule King’s Academy 11-1 in the East-Middle District 1-A tournament.

The Saints improved to 18-10 and will face Knoxville Webb in the semifinals at Friendship Christian scheduled for Thursday. But due to a rainy forecast, the game could be moved to Wednesday. An announcement is expected Tuesday. Regardless, Mt. Juliet Christian secured a berth in the East-Middle Region tournament.

Caylor Bates allowed three hits and hit a batter while striking out seven in five innings for the Saints.

Cody Nalley drove in four runs on a bases-loaded double and a groundout. Noah Michael notched an RBI single and a two-run double. Bates had two RBI on a single and a groundout. Gavin Sellars doubled in a run and singled. Daniel Boehm belted an RBI double and Dawson Perry a run-scoring single4. Alex Pitman and Austin Collier reached on bunt singles.

Blue Devils edge 9-AAA top seed Central 3-2

Lebanon scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday to edge District 9-AAA regular-season champion Wilson Central 3-2 at the Blue Devils’ Brent Foster Field.

After throwing a runner out at the plate to end Central’s first inning, Lebanon scored in the bottom half on Dalton Squires’ RBI single.

Central took a 2-1 lead in the third inning off Nick Sanders, who allowed seven hits while striking out two

Staff Reports