Central suffers first loss of season

By mtjulietintern

Corey Jones’ squeeze bunt in the bottom of the sixth inning scored Brady Chappell from third base was the difference in a 2-1 Lebanon win over visiting Wilson Central at Brent Foster Field on Tuesday night.

The bunt broke up a pitcher’s duel between left-handers Evan Britt of Lebanon and Will Wright of Central.

Britt allowed three hits, one of which was a tying home run by Ethan Shelton in the top of the sixth, and three walks while striking out seven as he handed the Wildcats their first loss of the season after nine opening wins.

Wright gave up a third-inning run Jonathan Presley singled home Eli McDearman. Wright gave up both runs on two hits, two walks and three hit batters while striking out seven in five innings. Matthew Jenkinson struck out two in the sixth.

Lebanon, coming off a 10-1 loss at Central on Monday, pulled even at 7-7 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-AAA. The Wildcats fell to 3-1 in the league.

Staff Reports