Central’s Franklin wins 800 at Eastern Relays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilson Central’s boys finished 12th out of 63 teams and the girls 27th out of 567 in the Eastern Relays at the University of Louisville last Friday and Saturday.

Baylor Franklin won the 800 meters in 1:54.67.

Zoe Vlk was second in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 39-2.25. She was fifth in the discus with a throw of 114-3.

Kolin Miller was fourth in the boys’ discus with a throw of 146 feet. He was 11th in the shot put with a toss of 43-10.

Garrett Todd finished fourth in the long jump with a school-record distance of 22 feet, 3.5 inches.

Aundres Trotter was ninth in the open discus with a toss of 104-9.

Jayce Hitt was 13th in the long jump with a jump of 15-6.5.

The foursome of Franklin, Russell Riggan, Jason Block and Grant Pody was 14th in the 4-by-800 relay in 8:35.11.

Riggan was 34th in the 800 in 2:04.39.

Pody finished 52nd in the 3,200-meter run in 9:47.41.

