Costley pitches 2-hit shutout of Lebanon as MJ returns to 9-AAA final

HENDERSONVILLE — Alyssa Costley held Lebanon to two singles and Makayla Draper and Gabby Faccadio homered to lead Mt. Juliet to a 3-0 win in the District 9-AAA winner’s bracket final Wednesday night at Drakes Creek Park.

Costley walked one and struck out four, allowing only a single by Morgan Jones off her leg and an infield hit by Aaryn Grace Lester.

Draper homered with a runner on base in the fourth inning off Addison Fuller, who pitched the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits. Faccadio went deep in the sixth off reliever Carlie Fox, who went the final 1 2/3 as the Lady Devils dropped to 24-14.

Mt. Juliet clinched a spot in the Region 5-AAA tournament and was one win from repeating as district champion.

But the Lady Bears never got that next win as Beech beat them twice in the district final.

