Disastrous fifth seals Central’s season-ending fate

By mtjulietintern

HENDERSONVILLE — Portland scored eight times in the top of the fifth inning Wednesday to turn a one-run edge into a nine-run lead as the Lady Panthers eliminated Wilson Central from the District 9-AAA tournament 14-6 at Drakes Creek Park.

The Lady Panthers turned four singles, a double, two errors, a walk and a hit batter blew the game open to a 12-3 lead. They led 2-0 midway through the second before Wilson Central went up 3-2 in the bottom of the second on back-to-back bases-loaded wild pitches and Sydnee Richetto’s RBI liner to center field.

Two errors, a double and a single put Portland up 4-3 in the third.

Kinsley Blackfox singled to center to score Kaylee Richetto and bring Central within 12-4 in the fifth.

Maddie Michaelson singled and scored on Kaylee Richetto’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. Morgan Stokes singed a single to center to plate Shelby Moore.

Portland got two more scores in the seventh on two errors sandwiched around a hit batter and an error.

Kaylee Richetto pitched into the fifth and took the loss as the Lady Wildcats concluded a 15-16 season. The Richetto sisters, Stokes, Blackfox and Julia Barnett each banged out two hits.

