Dyer, Bears slam Station Camp 11-0

By mtjulietintern

MT. JULIET — Tennessee’s No. 1-ranked team continued to bulldoze through the District 9-AAA tournament with an 11-0 run-rule of Station Camp on Monday night.

John Dyer drilled a grand slam during a seven-run second inning. Mt. Juliet finished off the Bison with four scores in the fourth as the Golden Bears advanced to 27-4 going into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. bracket final.

Station Camp will face Lebanon in the loser’s final at 4 p.m. Tuesday with the survivors taking on Mt. Juliet at 7.

Ethan Smith allowed three hits in four innings, striking out six, to improve to 8-0. Brayden Osborne surrendered a hit in the fifth and final frame.

Mt. Juliet finished with seven hits, including doubles by Cade Hoppe and Cal Burgett. Burgett and Dalton Earheart each had two hits.

Staff Reports