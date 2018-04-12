Former Bear garners MSC Pitcher of the Week accolades

By mtjulietintern

Cumberland senior Curtis Hoppe earned Mid-South Conference Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday, allowing one run on five hits in a 4-1 victory at Georgetown College.

The Mt. Juliet native retired the side in order in the third and fifth innings and allowed one baserunner in the second, fourth and sixth, but only one of those runners reached second base. He gave up a single and a walk in the first inning but struck out Jake Purkins to end that frame.

Cumberland led the contest 1-0 heading to the seventh before scoring three times in the top of the inning. Georgetown plated its only run of the contest in the bottom of the seventh, but Hoppe got a groundout and a lineout to end the contest before the Tigers could get the tying run to the plate. He threw just 73 pitches in the victory.

Hoppe improved to 4-2 with a 4.19 ERA this season over 11 appearances (four starts) and 34.1 innings of work. He has allowed 27 hits with 41 strikeouts and a .216 opponent batting average.

Cumberland will play at 10th-ranked Bryan College on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CDT before finishing the home schedule this weekend with a three-game series against Campbellsville University.

