George Page: Predators make their mark on the NHL

By mtjulietintern

Did the Nashville Predators become the new face of the NHL?

The Predators didn’t win the Stanley Cup this year, but they have certainly gained the attention of the United States, Canada and the whole old NHL world.

A lot of it has to be owed to the Nashville hockey fans, which has issued a challenge to every other hockey fan base around the league to step up and provide the same level of support for their team.

The hockey world has taken noticed that Nashville with the tens of thousands of fans outside the arena hours before the puck drops. Those are numbers that the NHL could have only dreamed of when Music City was awarded with an expansion franchise 18 years ago. It’s a dream come true for the NHL that they don’t have to just depend on the traditional hockey markets like Detroit, Toronto or Pittsburgh to drive the hockey ratings.

The Predators don’t have a star power and household names. P. K. Subban and Pekka Rinne and maybe Mike Fisher (who just so happens to be married to country music superstar Carrie Underwood) but they do play an exciting and fearless brand of hockey that seems to feed off their fan base.

And with everything else that’s been going on in this Cup Final, it’s easy to forget that this is a Cinderella story too with the Preds being the #8 seed out of the west. It seems like ages ago that they swept aside the Chicago Blackhawks with ease in the first round.

This is the absolute best-case scenario for the NHL. The number one way to grow the league is to cultivate more marquee stars in more markets around the country. It’s something new and it’s something special. Nashville’s fanatic fan base has lifted the entire hockey brand that can bring light to a sport that desperately needed a boost.

A lot of it is owed to the magic that’s happening in Nashville. Frankly, the city’s embrace of the Stanley Cup and Predators is infectious. You can’t help but get caught up in the rabid fans, the catfish throwing, the country music stars cheering in the stands, like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, free concert by Alan Jackson on Broadway. Inside Bridgestone Arena you see Brad Paisley holding up a catfish, the Tennessee Titans offensive line with quarterback Marcus Maroita waving yellow towels.

A very small percentage of fans cannot afford the ticket prices to get into Bridgestone Arena as four tickets on the glass sold for $31,000 dollars from Stubhub for game six.

So the thousands of fans who don’t have tickets just want to be as close to the arena and action as possible, as an estimated 50,000 people partied in and around downtown during every Stanley Cup Final home game.

Best thing is every Tennessee, Alabama, Vanderbilt and Kentucky football fans are all wearing the same Preds jersey and cheering for the Same team. The Preds, these past few weeks have changed Nashville sports forever.

Nashville seems to have all the momentum and everybody in the hockey world is talking about the amazing scenes in Smashville: Hockeytown, USA.