Girls’ Basketball scores

By mtjulietintern

Beech rallies past Lady Bears 50-48

MT. JULIET — Beech rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and hit a couple of late free throws to stun Mt. Juliet 50-48 Friday night.

The Lady Buccaneers outscored Mt. Juliet 19-9 in the fourth to turn a 39-31 deficit into a 13-5 season record and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

Mia Dean dropped in five three-pointers and Deshyia Hoosier three as each scored 17 for Beech.

Center Emma Palmer posted 25 points for Mt. Juliet while Shelby Petty and Nevaeh Majors each scored six, Aaliyah Frazier five and Kiki Jervis and Tondrianna Davis a three-pointer apiece as the Lady Bears fell to 10-5, 2-2.

The Lady Bucs led 14-13 following the first quarter before a 15-8 second put Mt. Juliet in front 28-22 going into halftime.

Richetto’s 17 leads Lady ‘Cats to 9-AAA road win

GALLATIN — Wilson Central returned to the District 9-AAA grind Friday night with a 44-30 road win over Gallatin.

The Lady Wildcats led 13-6 following the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 33-22 through three periods as they climbed to 11-6 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto racked up three 3-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 17 points. Kenadhi Killebrew and Nicole Brill each added eight while Taylor Tucker scored six in the second half, Bailey Kaposy a three during the third period and Julia Maki a first-quarter field goal.

LaMonica Mintlow led the Lady Wave with 12.

Lady Saints crush Lady Crusaders

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian rolled to a 31-15 matinee win at Hendersonville Christian on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Saints led 9-0 following the first quarter and 19-5 at halftime.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 17 points while Caitlyn Smith scored six, Marcella Gallione four and Sam Stilts and Caroline Hibbett two each.

Staff Reports