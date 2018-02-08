Girls basketball scores

By mtjulietintern

Lady Saints open tournament with triumph

MT. JULIET — Division II tournaments tipped off Monday and Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls won to play another day with a 34-19 win over visiting Hendersonville Christian in the Middle Region District 2-A tournament.

The Lady Saints led 8-2 following the first quarter, 12-10 at halftime and 23-14 through three periods as they advanced to Tuesday’s quarterfinal game at top-seed Goodpasture.

Amelia Lyons knocked down 19 points to lead the Lady Saints while Marcella Gallione and Sam Stilts each finished with four, Caroline Hibbett three and Caitlyn Smith and Abigail Easton two apiece.

No one scored in double figures for Hendersonville Christian.

Lady Bears hit stride against Hendersonville behind

Petty’s 23 points

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet appears to be rounding into form as the season heads into its final week. The Lady Bears wore out Hendersonville 66-40 Friday night.

The Lady Bears bolted to a 17-3 first-quarter lead, were up 32-19 at halftime and 54-30 through three periods as they improved to 16-7 for the season and 8-4 in District 9-AAA.

Shelby Petty poured in three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Bears with 23 points and three steals while Nevaeh Majors added 18 points, including two triples. Emma Palmer posted 14 points and eight rebounds. Ryleigh Osborne sank a pair of treys for her six while Kiki Jervis threw in a three and Tondrianna Davis two.

Maki’s 23 leads Lady ‘Cats to road win

GALLATIN — Senior Julia Maki stepped up with 23 points Friday night to lead Wilson Central past Station Camp 59-50.

Maki’s total included four three-pointers, three of which came during the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats turned a 32-24 halftime lead into a 48-38 margin as they improved to 15-10 for the season and pulled even at 6-6 in District 9-AAA.

The Lady Wildcats led 16-15 following the first quarter.

Sophomore Nicole Brill sank 7 of 9 free throws on her way to 17 points for Central while freshman Sydnee Richetto racked up 10 on two triples and 4-of-4 from the foul line. Bailey Kaposy canned a three while Kathryn Bean, Jasmin Angel and Taylor Tucker each tossed in two.

Jane Deason sank six triples to lead the Lady Bison with 24 points as Station Camp slipped to 12-12, 6-6. The teams split the season series.

