Girls’ basketball scores

By mtjulietintern

Lady Bears defeat Maplewood in Overton finale

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet wrapped up the Overton Christmas Tournament with a 57-35 triumph over Maplewood on Saturday night.

The Lady Bears led 16-11 following the first quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 44-29 through three periods as they improved to 10-4.

Emma Palmer powered in 22 points for Mt. Juliet while Tondrianna Davis dropped in three 3-pointers on her way to 17 and Shelby Jane Petty 12, including two triples. Nevaeh Majors flipped in four free throws. Aaliyah Frazier had just two points but pulled down 15 rebounds.

Mt. Juliet will return to the District 9-AAA grind next Friday when the Lady Bears play host to Beech at 6:30 p.m.

Lady Bears fall into Overton third-place game

NASHVILLE — Rossview used a big second quarter to propel into the lead and, eventually, the Overton Christmas Tournament title game with a 49-41 win over Mt. Juliet in Friday night’s late game.

The Lady Bears led 11-9 following the first quarter before Rossview used a 14-7 second to go in front 23-18 by halftime. The Lady Hawks were ahead 39-27 going into the fourth.

Emma Palmer led the Lady Bears with 13 points from the post while Shelby Petty put in 10 from outside. Aaliyah Frazier finished with eight, Ryleigh Osborne and Tondrianna Davis five apiece and Nevaeh Majors a free throw.

Palmer, Davis combine for 60 in late-night Lady Bear win

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet rolled past Antioch 75-53 late Thursday night in the Overton Christmas Tournament.

Emma Palmer posted 37 points and Tondrianna Davis dropped in 23 as the Lady Bears improved to 9-3.

Lady Wildcats pull away from Hillsboro in fourth

NASHVILLE — Overton Christmas Tournament officials reworked the consolation bracket, preventing District 9-AAA rivals Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet from playing for third place in the tournament.

Instead, the Lady Wildcats drew Hillsboro and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 53-44 win Saturday.

Central led 9-8 following the first quarter, trailed 28-23 at halftime and inched back in front 41-40 going into the fourth as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 10-6.

Freshman Sydnee Richetto totaled 23 points, hitting four three-pointers along the way. Julia Maki scored seven as she and Richetto each racked up four assists. Nicole Brill bagged eight rebounds as she, Jasmin Angel and Taylor Tucker each tossed in six points while Sydney Dalton finished with five.

Central offense dries up in semifinal loss

NASHVILLE — After scoring 10 first-period points, Wilson Central could muster only 12 the rest of the way in a 37-22 setback to Stewarts Creek in the Overton Christmas Tournament semifinals Friday night.

It was the third loss of the season to Stewarts Creek for the Lady Wildcats, who fell to 9-6.

Sydnee Richeto racked up two three-pointers in leading the Lady Wildcats with 10 points while Julia Maki finished with five, Nicole Brill four, Taylor Tucker two and Jasmin Angel a free throw.

Lady Wildcats win Overton opener

NASHVILLE — Wilson Central opened the Overton Christmas Tournament with a 61-40 pummeling of Pearl-Cohn on Thursday afternoon.

Four Lady Wildcats scored in double figures as they climbed to 9-5 for the season going into Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against the Stewarts Creek-Maplewood winner.

Central led 13-9 following the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime before using a 22-7 third to blow it open to 48-26.

Nicole Brill led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points and five rebounds while Julia Maki tossed in two three-pointers for half of her 12. Taylor Tucker took down five rebounds and threw in two triples as she and Sydnee Richetto each racked up 10 points. Bailey Kaposy connected on a pair of threes for her six while Jasmin Angel finished with four. Kenadhi Killebrew collected eight assists and three rebounds as she and Jaycie Cowan each collected two points.

Frigid Friendship falls in final

Friendship Christian’s shooting was as cold as the outdoor temperature Saturday night and Page blew the game open in the second half as the Lady Patriots captured the FCS Christmas Tournament 56-28 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Patriots led 10-3 following the first quarter. A three-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds of the first half by Hailey Pittman pulled Friendship within 24-16. But the momentum didn’t hold as Page dominated the third period 18-2 to open a 42-18 margin as the Lady Commanders fell to 12-3.

Faith Wilkin fired in two three-pointers to lead the Lady Patriots with 19 points while Olivia Wilson added 11 and Delaney Noe 10.

Autumn Groves led the Lady Commanders with nine points while Ashlyn Pittman scored seven, Hailey Pittman five, Rachel Pippin four and Anna Taylor three. The Pittman sisters were named to the all-tournament team.

Friendship reaches FCS tourney final

Three Lady Commanders scored in double figures Friday night to lift host Friendship Christian past Middle Tennessee Christian 58-52 in the semifinals of the FCS Christmas Tournament at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Ashlyn Pittman penetrated to the rim for 19 points while twin sister Hailey had 12 as both sank 5 of 7 free throws. Rachel Pippin pitched in with 10, including six in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Commanders climbed to 12-2 for the season and reached Saturday’s 6 p.m. final against Page. MTCS will take on Cannon County for third place at 3.

The Lady Commanders led 13-10 following the first quarter, 26-22 at halftime and 42-37 through three periods.

Anna Taylor sank all six of her free throws as she added eight for Friendship while Autumn Groves scored six, Savannah Craighead two and Hannah Alexander a free throw.

Mary Mackie led the Lady Cougars with 22 points while Kayla Taylor added 11.

Friendship knocks off old rival 62-46

The Pittman twins combined for 31 points Thursday night as Friendship Christian opened its Christmas tournament with a 62-46 win over former district rival Gordonsville at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 10 of her 18 points during the second quarter. Autumn Groves dropped in all eight of her free throws on her way to 16 while Hailey Pittman sank 5 of 6 free throws to go with a pair of three-pointers en route to 13. Savannah Craighead connected on 5 of 7 from the line as she scored six of her seven during the fourth quarter. Brooke Jones finished with four and Matalyn Espenshade and Rachel Pippin two apiece as the Lady Commanders climbed to 11-2 for the season.

The Lady Commanders widened a 10-9 first-quarter edge to 31-14 by halftime and 43-30 through three periods.

Lara Britt poured in 16 of her 21 points in the second half for Gordonsville while Mya Harrelson hit a pair of threes on her way to 10.

Staff Reports