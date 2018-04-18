Golden Bears climb to No. 1 in state

By mtjulietintern

After winning 3 of 5 in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE — While the weekend was a washout in middle Tennessee, Mt. Juliet went to Knoxville for the Scott Dean Classic and got in five games, winning three.

The Golden Bears were rewarded for their 6-2 week by being promoted to No. 1 in the state in the PBR (Prep Baseball Report) Tennessee ranking from the No. 4 slot with an 18-3 season record.

The Bears opened the Classic by dropping a 10-7 decision to host Farragut in a continuation of a suspended game from the previous weekend in Mt. Juliet.

Cal Burgett took the loss to fall to 1-1 despite a sixth-inning grand slam by Brayden Osborne during a seven-run sixth inning. Thomas Fullerton doubled for the Bears.

The teams hooked up again immediately thereafter and Mt. Juliet doubled up the Admirals, who also rose from No. 6 to No. 2 following a 6-1 week (22-6 for the season). John Dyer had two hits and drove in two runs, including his second homer of the season. Burgett banged out a double while Dalton Earheart had two singles.

Jake Fitzgibbons pitched 3 2/3 innings to win his first decision of the season with four strikeouts. Osborne fanned three to secure his sixth save.

Mt. Juliet capped off its Friday the 13th with a 3-2 loss to Knoxville Grace Christian as Earheart dropped his first decision of the season. Burgett doubled while Tyler Worden had two hits and an RBI for the Golden Bears, who bounced back the following day to beat host Bearden 6-1. Warren Lee won his first decision by striking out eight in a seven-inning complete game. Eric Rice racked up two hits while Steven Jarrell doubled.

MJ then took on Bradley Central in a battle of the Golden Bears with Mt. Juliet walking off 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh as Dyer survived an unearned run in the top of the seventh to improve to 2-0. Cade Hoppe drove in three runs as he and Dyer each doubled twice. Earheart drove in two runs on three singles.

Staff Reports