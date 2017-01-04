Golden Bears’ roll continues, reaches six games

By mtjulietintern

After a slow start to the season, Mt. Juliet enters the Christmas break on a six-game roll, capped by Tuesday night’s 57-36 thumping of LaVergne in the Vision Realty Partners Christmas Classic at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

The Golden Bears improved to 7-6 after a 1-6 start.

“We struggled a little bit early, but we weren’t playing bad,” Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said. “We’ve only had a couple of bad games. We’ve played good competition. I think the reason we’re playing good right now is the people we’ve played.

“The biggest thing we’ve done is we’ve really improved defensively. We’ve got pretty decent size, but the big guys can guard guards and we’re able to switch some things and make it easier for us. And offensively, we’re trying to get paint touches. We’re trying to get it to Trey Pruitt. When he touches the ball, good things happen for us.”

Mt. Juliet led 13-6 following the first quarter, 21-12 at halftime and 39-26 through three periods.

J.R. Sanders sank three 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 16 points for Mt. Juliet while Trey Pruitt muscled in 15 from inside and Joey Hayes nine on three triples. Jordan Lockridge finished with five, Brian Aiken and Isaac Stephens four apiece and Will Pruitt and Tony Thompson two each.

Sean Morris tossed in 12 for LaVergne, coached by former Mt. Juliet assistant Jeremy Moore.

Mt. Juliet will return from Christmas next Tuesday in the Willie Brown Christmas Tournament against Brentwood at 3 p.m. at Father Ryan.

Wildcats defeat Dickson County

COLUMBIA — Three Wildcats scored in double figures Tuesday night as Wilson Central defeated Dickson County 58-49 in the First Farmers and Merchants Bank Christmas Classic.

Central fell behind 16-8 in the first quarter. The Wildcats climbed to within 26-22 by halftime before surging in front 38-35 going into the fourth as they improved to 7-4 for the season.

Gavin Johnson scored 19 points, Dawson Hamilton 14 and Kene Aruh 12 for Central. Naz Czeskleba sank a pair of three-pointers on his way to eight while Cole Booth threw in three free throws and Nick Ochoa a two-pointer.

Darrian Evens led Dickson County with 26 points, including three 3-pointers. He kept the Cougars in the game with 12 in the fourth quarter.

Central will return to play Dec. 28 with a 2 p.m. tipoff against host John Overton in the Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville.

By Andy Reed

areed@lebanondemocrat.com