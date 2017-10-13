Golden Bears rumble past Raiders

By mtjulietintern

NASHVILLE — A hard hit on the opening kickoff resulted in a Mt. Juliet fumble.

That was about the last bad thing that happened to the Golden Bears in a 42-6 win at McGavock on Thursday night.

Mt. Juliet’s rock-solid defense turned back the Raiders before turning it over to the offense, which saw Aidan Raines rush for three first-half touchdowns and 111 of his 126 yards for a 28-6 halftime lead.

Quarterback Cody Glass accounted for the other three touchdowns, on a beautiful 21-yard strike to wideout Alvin Mixon on a post pattern in the second quarter and a screen which Colby Martin took 46 yards to the house in the third period. Glass, who was an efficient 10-of-13 passing for 145 yards, called his own number in the fourth quarter and found nothing but green grass in the 27 yards between the line of scrimmage and the goal line for the final score as Mt. Juliet improved to 8-0 going into the bye week.

Glass’ scoring run came after McGavock made defensive adjustments to stunt into the backfield and throw the Bear backs for loss after being gashed for most of the first three quarters.

“(Glass) did a really good job of handling that,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “They did get some penetration. They got some good guys up front, too. When we had the opportunity, we tried to offset that with our quarterback, either running the football or with our (run-pass option) system. Colby Martin, our slot, got a couple of big catches and Connor Ruzek. That hopefully kept them more off balance.”

Mt. Juliet held McGavock to 205 total yards. Elusive running back Ta’micus Napier finished with just 49 net rushing yards, though 19 came on the Raiders’ only touchdown late in the first quarter, cutting the Golden Bear lead to 14-6. Quarterback Harley Neal passed for 51 yards on 7-of-19 but led the home team in rushing with 65 yards on nine carries, 52 came on one play to set up the Napier score.

McGavock, one of Metro Nashville’s more improved teams, fell to 5-3.

“We challenged the group this week about it not being the same football team we saw last year,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “No. 7 (Napier) is a stud.

“And we got better tonight just trying to tackle him.”

After a bye week, Mt. Juliet will celebrate Senior Night on Oct. 20 when Station Camp comes in as the Golden Bears, who will close the campaign Oct. 27 at Hendersonville, try to nail down their second straight region, in this case Region 4-6A, championship.

“There are scenarios out there where we could (clinch) before Hendersonville, but Station Camp is too proud and good a program to think one step past them,” Perry said.